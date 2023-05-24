English
    Mac Charles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 50.66% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 50.66% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2023 down 155.41% from Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

    Mac Charles shares closed at 424.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.90% over the last 12 months.

    Mac Charles (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.001.974.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.001.974.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.450.12
    Depreciation0.470.480.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.042.984.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.88-1.94-1.11
    Other Income5.613.962.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.732.021.78
    Interest15.6613.270.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.93-11.250.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.93-11.250.85
    Tax-0.90-4.79-0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.03-6.461.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----18.71
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.03-6.4619.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.03-6.4619.90
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.42-4.9315.19
    Diluted EPS-8.42-4.9315.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.42-4.9315.19
    Diluted EPS-8.42-4.9315.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

