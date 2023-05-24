Mac Charles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 50.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 50.66% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2023 down 155.41% from Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.
Mac Charles shares closed at 424.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.90% over the last 12 months.
|Mac Charles (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|1.97
|4.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|1.97
|4.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.45
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.48
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.04
|2.98
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-1.94
|-1.11
|Other Income
|5.61
|3.96
|2.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.73
|2.02
|1.78
|Interest
|15.66
|13.27
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.93
|-11.25
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.93
|-11.25
|0.85
|Tax
|-0.90
|-4.79
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.03
|-6.46
|1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|18.71
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.03
|-6.46
|19.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.03
|-6.46
|19.90
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.42
|-4.93
|15.19
|Diluted EPS
|-8.42
|-4.93
|15.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.42
|-4.93
|15.19
|Diluted EPS
|-8.42
|-4.93
|15.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited