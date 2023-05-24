Mac Charles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 50.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 50.66% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2023 down 155.41% from Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

Mac Charles shares closed at 424.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.90% over the last 12 months.