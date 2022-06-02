Mac Charles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore in March 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2022 up 795.5% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 down 64.51% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2021.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2021.

Mac Charles shares closed at 590.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.66% returns over the last 6 months and 56.46% over the last 12 months.