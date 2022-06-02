 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mac Charles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore in March 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2022 up 795.5% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 down 64.51% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2021.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2021.

Mac Charles shares closed at 590.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.66% returns over the last 6 months and 56.46% over the last 12 months.

Mac Charles (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.06 6.79 7.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.06 6.79 7.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.56 0.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.64 0.63
Depreciation 0.47 0.53 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.58 2.88 2.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.11 2.18 2.05
Other Income 2.89 1.39 3.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.78 3.57 5.31
Interest 0.93 0.96 2.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.85 2.61 2.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.85 2.61 2.74
Tax -0.34 0.37 0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.19 2.24 2.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 18.71 -- -0.25
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.90 2.24 2.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.90 2.24 2.22
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.19 1.71 1.69
Diluted EPS 15.19 1.71 1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.19 1.71 1.69
Diluted EPS 15.19 1.71 1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

