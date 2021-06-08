Mac Charles Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2021 up 6.7% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021 up 152.52% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2021 up 3436.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2020.

Mac Charles shares closed at 382.80 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.37% returns over the last 6 months and 54.29% over the last 12 months.