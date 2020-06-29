Mac Charles Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore, down 69.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore in March 2020 down 69.01% from Rs. 21.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2020 down 116.94% from Rs. 24.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 101.83% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2019.

Mac Charles shares closed at 220.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.