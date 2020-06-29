Mac Charles Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore, down 69.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore in March 2020 down 69.01% from Rs. 21.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2020 down 116.94% from Rs. 24.98 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 101.83% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2019.
Mac Charles shares closed at 220.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.
|Mac Charles (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.64
|7.22
|21.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.64
|7.22
|21.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.52
|2.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.65
|4.79
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.97
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.44
|1.10
|6.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.14
|3.99
|6.01
|Other Income
|1.03
|0.17
|3.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|4.16
|9.14
|Interest
|2.67
|2.75
|2.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.78
|1.41
|6.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|30.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.78
|1.41
|36.43
|Tax
|0.91
|-0.83
|11.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.69
|2.25
|24.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.30
|-14.90
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.98
|-12.66
|24.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.75
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.23
|-12.66
|24.98
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.23
|9.67
|19.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.23
|9.67
|19.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.23
|9.67
|19.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.23
|9.67
|19.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
