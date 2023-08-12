Mac Charles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 30.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in June 2023 down 30.35% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2023 down 116.87% from Rs. 63.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 down 94.67% from Rs. 75.27 crore in June 2022.

Mac Charles shares closed at 445.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.64% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.