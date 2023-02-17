Mac Charles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 70.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2022 down 388.09% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.
Mac Charles shares closed at 381.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -54.67% over the last 12 months.
|Mac Charles (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|4.24
|6.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|4.24
|6.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.20
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|4.00
|2.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|-0.44
|2.18
|Other Income
|3.96
|1.18
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.02
|0.74
|3.57
|Interest
|13.27
|3.20
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.25
|-2.46
|2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.25
|-2.46
|2.61
|Tax
|-4.79
|0.54
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.46
|-3.00
|2.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.46
|-3.00
|2.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.46
|-3.00
|2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.93
|-2.29
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-4.93
|-2.29
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.93
|-2.29
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-4.93
|-2.29
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited