Mac Charles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 70.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2022 down 388.09% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

Mac Charles (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.97 4.24 6.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.97 4.24 6.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.45 0.20 0.64
Depreciation 0.48 0.48 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.98 4.00 2.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.94 -0.44 2.18
Other Income 3.96 1.18 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.02 0.74 3.57
Interest 13.27 3.20 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.25 -2.46 2.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.25 -2.46 2.61
Tax -4.79 0.54 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.46 -3.00 2.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.46 -3.00 2.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.46 -3.00 2.24
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.93 -2.29 1.71
Diluted EPS -4.93 -2.29 1.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.93 -2.29 1.71
Diluted EPS -4.93 -2.29 1.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited