    Mac Charles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 70.94% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2022 down 388.09% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

    Mac Charles shares closed at 381.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -54.67% over the last 12 months.

    Mac Charles (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.974.246.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.974.246.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.200.64
    Depreciation0.480.480.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.984.002.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.94-0.442.18
    Other Income3.961.181.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.020.743.57
    Interest13.273.200.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.25-2.462.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.25-2.462.61
    Tax-4.790.540.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.46-3.002.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.46-3.002.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.46-3.002.24
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.93-2.291.71
    Diluted EPS-4.93-2.291.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.93-2.291.71
    Diluted EPS-4.93-2.291.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

