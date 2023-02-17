Mac Charles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 70.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2022 down 388.09% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

Mac Charles shares closed at 381.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -54.67% over the last 12 months.