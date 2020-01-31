Mac Charles Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore, down 67.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore in December 2019 down 67.45% from Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2019 down 285.96% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in December 2019 down 62.03% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2018.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 9.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.19 in December 2018.

Mac Charles shares closed at 372.00 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.