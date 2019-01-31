Mac Charles Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.19 crore, up 32.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.19 crore in December 2018 up 32.21% from Rs. 16.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2018 up 26.38% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2018 up 12.96% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2017.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2017.

Mac Charles shares closed at 319.75 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.86% over the last 12 months.