Maan Aluminium Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.20 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.20 crore in September 2022 up 19% from Rs. 158.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 179.32% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.04 crore in September 2022 up 138.57% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 9.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.47 in September 2021.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 201.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.52% returns over the last 6 months and 56.49% over the last 12 months.

Maan Aluminium
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.20 173.16 158.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.20 173.16 158.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.60 57.06 42.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 83.34 71.32 92.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.34 5.25 0.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.25 3.78 2.75
Depreciation 1.06 0.98 0.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.65 23.55 12.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.64 11.22 6.56
Other Income 1.34 1.06 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.98 12.28 7.56
Interest 1.34 1.00 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.64 11.28 6.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.64 11.28 6.32
Tax 4.54 2.88 1.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.10 8.40 4.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.10 8.40 4.69
Equity Share Capital 13.52 13.52 13.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 6.21 3.47
Diluted EPS 9.69 6.21 3.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 6.21 3.47
Diluted EPS 9.69 6.21 3.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:00 pm
