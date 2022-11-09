English
Specials
    Maan Aluminium Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.20 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.20 crore in September 2022 up 19% from Rs. 158.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 179.32% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.04 crore in September 2022 up 138.57% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

    Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 9.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.47 in September 2021.

    Maan Aluminium shares closed at 201.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.52% returns over the last 6 months and 56.49% over the last 12 months.

    Maan Aluminium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.20173.16158.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.20173.16158.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.6057.0642.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.3471.3292.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.345.250.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.253.782.75
    Depreciation1.060.980.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6523.5512.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6411.226.56
    Other Income1.341.061.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9812.287.56
    Interest1.341.001.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.6411.286.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.6411.286.32
    Tax4.542.881.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.108.404.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.108.404.69
    Equity Share Capital13.5213.5213.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.696.213.47
    Diluted EPS9.696.213.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.696.213.47
    Diluted EPS9.696.213.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:00 pm