Maan Aluminium Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.20 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.20 crore in September 2022 up 19% from Rs. 158.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 179.32% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.04 crore in September 2022 up 138.57% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 9.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.47 in September 2021.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 201.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.52% returns over the last 6 months and 56.49% over the last 12 months.