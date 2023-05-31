Maan Aluminium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 262.87 crore, up 103.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.87 crore in March 2023 up 103.78% from Rs. 129.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2023 up 76.99% from Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.30 crore in March 2023 up 70.23% from Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2022.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 10.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.04 in March 2022.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 207.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 67.87% over the last 12 months.