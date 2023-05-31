English
    Maan Aluminium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 262.87 crore, up 103.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.87 crore in March 2023 up 103.78% from Rs. 129.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2023 up 76.99% from Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.30 crore in March 2023 up 70.23% from Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2022.

    Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 10.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.04 in March 2022.

    Maan Aluminium shares closed at 207.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 67.87% over the last 12 months.

    Maan Aluminium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.87189.62129.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.87189.62129.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.2957.6755.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods175.7388.4341.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.96-8.131.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.993.742.99
    Depreciation1.321.110.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1028.3216.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4818.4810.31
    Other Income1.501.261.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9819.7412.20
    Interest1.620.991.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3618.7511.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.3618.7511.12
    Tax4.904.742.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4614.018.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4614.018.17
    Equity Share Capital13.5213.5213.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7010.376.04
    Diluted EPS10.7010.376.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7010.376.04
    Diluted EPS10.7010.376.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
