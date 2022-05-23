Maan Aluminium Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.00 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.00 crore in March 2022 down 20.99% from Rs. 163.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022 up 55.32% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2021.

Maan Aluminium EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.78 in March 2021.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 137.25 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 46.74% over the last 12 months.