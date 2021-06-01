Maan Aluminium Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 163.27 crore, up 65.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.27 crore in March 2021 up 65.74% from Rs. 98.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021 up 533.73% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2021 up 278.84% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2020.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2020.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 203.70 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)