Maan Aluminium Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 205.07 crore, up 88.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.07 crore in March 2019 up 88.64% from Rs. 108.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019 up 127.37% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2019 up 77.71% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2018.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2018.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 93.35 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.21% over the last 12 months.