    Maan Aluminium Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.36 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207.36 crore in June 2023 up 19.75% from Rs. 173.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.42% from Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022.

    Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.21 in June 2022.

    Maan Aluminium shares closed at 77.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.48% returns over the last 6 months and 122.86% over the last 12 months.

    Maan Aluminium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.36262.87173.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207.36262.87173.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.3240.2957.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods119.33175.7371.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.551.965.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.263.993.78
    Depreciation1.121.320.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4920.1023.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2919.4811.22
    Other Income2.161.501.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4520.9812.28
    Interest0.881.621.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.5719.3611.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.5719.3611.28
    Tax3.424.902.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1514.468.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1514.468.40
    Equity Share Capital13.5213.5213.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5110.706.21
    Diluted EPS7.5110.706.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5110.706.21
    Diluted EPS7.5110.706.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

