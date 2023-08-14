Maan Aluminium Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.36 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.36 crore in June 2023 up 19.75% from Rs. 173.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.42% from Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.21 in June 2022.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 77.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.48% returns over the last 6 months and 122.86% over the last 12 months.