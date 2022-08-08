 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maan Aluminium Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.16 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.16 crore in June 2022 up 43.46% from Rs. 120.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022 up 45.08% from Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2021.

Maan Aluminium EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in June 2021.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 136.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.

Maan Aluminium
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.16 129.00 120.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.16 129.00 120.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.06 55.05 43.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.32 41.46 60.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.25 1.81 -5.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.78 2.99 2.89
Depreciation 0.98 0.90 0.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.55 16.48 11.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.22 10.31 6.71
Other Income 1.06 1.89 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.28 12.20 8.31
Interest 1.00 1.08 1.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.28 11.12 6.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.28 11.12 6.88
Tax 2.88 2.95 1.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.40 8.17 5.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.40 8.17 5.20
Equity Share Capital 13.52 13.52 6.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 6.04 7.69
Diluted EPS 6.21 6.04 7.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 6.04 7.69
Diluted EPS 6.21 6.04 7.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Maan Aluminium #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.