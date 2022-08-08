Maan Aluminium Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.16 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.16 crore in June 2022 up 43.46% from Rs. 120.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022 up 45.08% from Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2021.

Maan Aluminium EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in June 2021.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 136.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.