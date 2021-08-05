Maan Aluminium Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 120.70 crore, up 141.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.70 crore in June 2021 up 141.74% from Rs. 49.93 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021 up 222.98% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2021 up 150.41% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2020.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.38 in June 2020.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 225.90 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)