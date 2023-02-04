Maan Aluminium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.62 crore, up 15.31% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 189.62 188.20 164.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 189.62 188.20 164.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 57.67 63.60 40.36 Purchase of Traded Goods 88.43 83.34 95.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.13 -4.34 4.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.74 4.25 2.81 Depreciation 1.11 1.06 0.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.32 22.65 15.45 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.48 17.64 5.80 Other Income 1.26 1.34 0.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.74 18.98 6.56 Interest 0.99 1.34 1.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.75 17.64 5.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.75 17.64 5.43 Tax 4.74 4.54 1.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.01 13.10 3.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.01 13.10 3.92 Equity Share Capital 13.52 13.52 13.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.37 9.69 2.90 Diluted EPS 10.37 9.69 2.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.37 9.69 2.90 Diluted EPS 10.37 9.69 2.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited