Maan Aluminium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.62 crore, up 15.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:Net Sales at Rs 189.62 crore in December 2022 up 15.31% from Rs. 164.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2022 up 257.4% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2022 up 179.49% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.
Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.
|Maan Aluminium shares closed at 230.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.94% over the last 12 months.
|Maan Aluminium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|189.62
|188.20
|164.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|189.62
|188.20
|164.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.67
|63.60
|40.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|88.43
|83.34
|95.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.13
|-4.34
|4.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.74
|4.25
|2.81
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.06
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.32
|22.65
|15.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.48
|17.64
|5.80
|Other Income
|1.26
|1.34
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.74
|18.98
|6.56
|Interest
|0.99
|1.34
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.75
|17.64
|5.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.75
|17.64
|5.43
|Tax
|4.74
|4.54
|1.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.01
|13.10
|3.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.01
|13.10
|3.92
|Equity Share Capital
|13.52
|13.52
|13.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.37
|9.69
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|10.37
|9.69
|2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.37
|9.69
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|10.37
|9.69
|2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited