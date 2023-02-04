 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maan Aluminium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.62 crore, up 15.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:Net Sales at Rs 189.62 crore in December 2022 up 15.31% from Rs. 164.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2022 up 257.4% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2022 up 179.49% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.
Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021. Maan Aluminium shares closed at 230.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.94% over the last 12 months.
Maan Aluminium
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations189.62188.20164.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations189.62188.20164.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.6763.6040.36
Purchase of Traded Goods88.4383.3495.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.13-4.344.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.744.252.81
Depreciation1.111.060.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.3222.6515.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4817.645.80
Other Income1.261.340.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7418.986.56
Interest0.991.341.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7517.645.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.7517.645.43
Tax4.744.541.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0113.103.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0113.103.92
Equity Share Capital13.5213.5213.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.379.692.90
Diluted EPS10.379.692.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.379.692.90
Diluted EPS10.379.692.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Maan Aluminium #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:11 am