English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maan Aluminium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.62 crore, up 15.31% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maan Aluminium are:Net Sales at Rs 189.62 crore in December 2022 up 15.31% from Rs. 164.44 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2022 up 257.4% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2022 up 179.49% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.
    Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.Maan Aluminium shares closed at 230.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.94% over the last 12 months.
    Maan Aluminium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.62188.20164.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.62188.20164.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.6763.6040.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.4383.3495.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.13-4.344.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.744.252.81
    Depreciation1.111.060.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.3222.6515.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4817.645.80
    Other Income1.261.340.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7418.986.56
    Interest0.991.341.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7517.645.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.7517.645.43
    Tax4.744.541.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0113.103.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0113.103.92
    Equity Share Capital13.5213.5213.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.379.692.90
    Diluted EPS10.379.692.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.379.692.90
    Diluted EPS10.379.692.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited