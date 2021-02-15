Maan Aluminium Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.53 crore, down 23.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.53 crore in December 2020 down 23.45% from Rs. 126.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2020 up 251.54% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2020 up 107.01% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2019.

Maan Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 6.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2019.

Maan Aluminium shares closed at 128.15 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 117.76% returns over the last 6 months and 93.14% over the last 12 months.