Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M, MVML post 60% jump in net Q3 profit at Rs 1,476 crore; tractor EBIT up 6%

The revenues grew 12 percent at Rs 12,892 crore against Rs 11,492 crore that the company posted last year.

Moneycontrol News
Mahindra & Mahindra and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers (MVML) reported a growth of 60 percent (year on year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,476 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 920 crore during the same quarter of last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose around a percent to Rs 1,703 crore against Rs 1,691 crore year on year.

Meanwhile, the operating margin fell to 13.2 percent from 14.7 percent last year.

A one-time loss has been reported at Rs 80 crore.

In terms of segments, the tractor revenue grew 13 percent at Rs 4,634 crore against Rs 4,098 crore reported last year.

Tractor EBIT rose 6 percent to Rs 888 crore, while the margin was reported at 19.2 percent.

Automotive revenue rose 11.3% at Rs 7,915 Cr. The segment’s EBIT fell 23 percent to RS 461 crore. The automotive EBIT margin at 5.8% versus 8.4% (YoY).
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 02:14 pm

