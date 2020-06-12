App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M to announce Q4 report today; profit may fall over 50%

The management expects demand to remain in the negative zone in first half of FY21 and the recovery would also be slow, once the operations start post COVID-19 situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Automobile company Mahindra and Mahindra on June 12 is expected to see sharp fall in March quarter earnings due to significant decline in sales volumes and weak operating performance.

Profit for the quarter is likely to see more than 50 percent decline and revenue may fall over 35 percent compared to same period last fiscal, according to brokerages.

The utility vehicle maker sold over 1.51 lakh units during the quarter ended March 2020, down 35.6 percent compared to more than 2.35 lakh units sold in same quarter previous fiscal. It was led by 47 percent YoY decline in auto volumes due to COVID-19-led lockdown and inventory correction of BS-4 stocks, and 3 percent fall in tractor volumes due to lockdown.

Close

"We estimate revenues to decline by 40 percent YoY led by 36 percent YoY decline in volumes and 4 percent YoY decline in average selling price (ASPs) in Q4FY20," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees profit falling 59 percent YoY.

According to Narnolia, M&M is expected to post around 38 percent YoY decline in revenue led by decline in volumes, and 51 percent fall in profit. Realization is also expected to decline by 3 percent YoY, it said.



On the operating front, company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to decline by 45 percent YoY due to negative operating leverage in Q4FY20 and margin is seen contracting 105 bps YoY, said Kotak.

According to Sharekhan, operating margin is expected to fall by 100 bps YoY, as higher discounting to clear BS-4 inventory and negative operating leverage more than offset the benefits from lower commodity prices.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Mahindra and Mahindra #Result Poll

