M.D. Inducto Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.69 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for M.D. Inducto Cast are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.69 crore in September 2020 down 15.4% from Rs. 67.01 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2020 down 4292.35% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2020 down 215.17% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2019.
|M.D. Inducto Cast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.69
|28.86
|67.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.69
|28.86
|67.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.37
|35.57
|36.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.62
|--
|23.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.12
|11.68
|-11.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.83
|1.16
|Depreciation
|1.45
|1.43
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.24
|0.46
|12.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.83
|-21.10
|3.39
|Other Income
|1.61
|1.76
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.22
|-19.34
|3.90
|Interest
|4.43
|4.35
|3.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.65
|-23.68
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.65
|-23.68
|0.04
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.69
|-23.72
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.69
|-23.72
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|25.09
|25.09
|24.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.66
|-9.46
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.66
|-9.46
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.66
|-9.46
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.66
|-9.46
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
