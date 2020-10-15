172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|m-d-inducto-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-56-69-crore-down-15-4-y-o-y-5967031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M.D. Inducto Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.69 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for M.D. Inducto Cast are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.69 crore in September 2020 down 15.4% from Rs. 67.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2020 down 4292.35% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2020 down 215.17% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2019.

M.D. Inducto shares closed at 94.65 on October 09, 2020 (BSE)

M.D. Inducto Cast
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations56.6928.8667.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.6928.8667.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.3735.5736.85
Purchase of Traded Goods2.62--23.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.1211.68-11.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.940.831.16
Depreciation1.451.431.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.240.4612.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.83-21.103.39
Other Income1.611.760.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.22-19.343.90
Interest4.434.353.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.65-23.680.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-11.65-23.680.04
Tax0.040.04-0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.69-23.720.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.69-23.720.28
Equity Share Capital25.0925.0924.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.66-9.460.12
Diluted EPS-4.66-9.460.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.66-9.460.12
Diluted EPS-4.66-9.460.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #M D Inducto Cast #M.D. Inducto #Results #Steel - Medium & Small

