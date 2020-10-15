M.D. Inducto Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.69 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.69 crore in September 2020 down 15.4% from Rs. 67.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2020 down 4292.35% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2020 down 215.17% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2019.

M.D. Inducto shares closed at 94.65 on October 09, 2020 (BSE)