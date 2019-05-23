M.D. Inducto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.82 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.82 crore in March 2019 up 3.18% from Rs. 114.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2019 up 15.52% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2019 up 23.73% from Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2018.

M.D. Inducto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.33 in March 2018.

M.D. Inducto shares closed at 186.40 on January 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.78% returns over the last 6 months and 12.12% over the last 12 months.