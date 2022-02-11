M.D. Inducto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.45 crore, up 33.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.45 crore in December 2021 up 33.86% from Rs. 69.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2021 up 146% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021 up 437.21% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

M.D. Inducto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2020.

M.D. Inducto shares closed at 36.15 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)