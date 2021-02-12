M.D. Inducto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.81 crore, up 57.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.81 crore in December 2020 up 57.06% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020 down 597.41% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 down 83.57% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2019.

M.D. Inducto shares closed at 46.35 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)