M.D. Inducto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore in December 2018 up 18.26% from Rs. 113.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 down 72.15% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2018 down 22.36% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2017.

M.D. Inducto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.

M.D. Inducto shares closed at 186.40 on January 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -14.22% over the last 12 months.