M.D. Inducto Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.44 crore, up 61.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.44 crore in September 2021 up 61.3% from Rs. 56.69 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021 up 117.96% from Rs. 11.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2021 up 238.79% from Rs. 5.80 crore in September 2020.

M.D. Inducto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.67 in September 2020.

M.D. Inducto shares closed at 27.70 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)