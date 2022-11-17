Lypsa Gems Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 68.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 68.23% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 72.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Lypsa Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 6.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and 39.39% over the last 12 months.