Lypsa Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, up 116.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2023 up 116.82% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 1306.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 4.15 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.97% returns over the last 6 months and -24.55% over the last 12 months.