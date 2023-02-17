Lypsa Gems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 49.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2022 down 49.76% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.