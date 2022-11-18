English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lypsa Gems Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 68.23% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lypsa Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 68.23% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 306.15% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    Lypsa Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    Lypsa Gems shares closed at 6.65 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.71% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.

    Lypsa Gems and Jewellery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.971.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.320.971.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.180.82-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.04
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.06-0.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.06-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.06-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.06-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.06-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.06-0.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.040.06-0.02
    Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.010.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.010.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Lypsa Gems #Lypsa Gems and Jewellery #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm