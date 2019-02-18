Lypsa Gems Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.15 crore, down 54.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.15 crore in December 2018 down 54.43% from Rs. 83.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2018 down 67.45% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2018 down 66.54% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2017.

Lypsa Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2017.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 6.00 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.60% returns over the last 6 months and -82.38% over the last 12 months.