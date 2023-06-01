Lyons Corporate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 40.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 40.61% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 512.52% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 172.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Lyons Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.