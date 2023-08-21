Lyons Corporate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 53.7% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.