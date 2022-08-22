 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lyons Corporate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 158.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyons Corporate Market are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 158.72% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 152.5% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

 

Lyons Corporate Market
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.19 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.02
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.19 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.09 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -0.01 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.07 -0.06
Other Income 0.03 0.03 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.11 -0.06
Interest 0.16 0.17 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.07 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.07 -0.07
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.07 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.07 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.14 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.14 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.14 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.14 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 22, 2022
