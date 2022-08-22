Lyons Corporate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 158.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 158.72% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 152.5% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.