Lykis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.30 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.30 crore in March 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 91.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 up 848.87% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 9055.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Lykis shares closed at 78.09 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.20% returns over the last 6 months and 177.41% over the last 12 months.