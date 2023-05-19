English
    Lykis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.30 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lykis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.30 crore in March 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 91.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 up 848.87% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 9055.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Lykis shares closed at 78.09 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.20% returns over the last 6 months and 177.41% over the last 12 months.

    Lykis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.30102.7391.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.30102.7391.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.8991.2778.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.35-5.252.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.822.331.63
    Depreciation0.430.460.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.408.869.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.405.04-0.90
    Other Income1.411.190.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.816.23-0.18
    Interest2.142.07-0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.674.16-0.18
    Exceptional Items0.29-0.02-0.04
    P/L Before Tax5.964.13-0.21
    Tax4.06---0.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.894.130.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.894.130.20
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.982.130.10
    Diluted EPS0.982.130.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.982.130.10
    Diluted EPS0.982.130.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lykis #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:16 pm