Lykis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.25 crore, up 36.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.25 crore in June 2022 up 36.33% from Rs. 63.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 down 61.15% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022 down 34.47% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2021.

Lykis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2021.

Lykis shares closed at 29.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.68% over the last 12 months.