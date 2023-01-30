Lykis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore, up 39.72% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 102.73 115.58 73.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 102.73 115.58 73.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 91.27 96.67 63.25 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.25 0.06 -0.85 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.33 1.71 1.63 Depreciation 0.46 0.43 0.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.86 12.88 13.63 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.04 3.83 -4.43 Other Income 1.19 0.43 1.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.23 4.25 -3.16 Interest 2.07 1.38 1.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.16 2.87 -4.87 Exceptional Items -0.02 -- -0.21 P/L Before Tax 4.13 2.87 -5.08 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.13 2.87 -5.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.13 2.87 -5.08 Equity Share Capital 19.38 19.38 19.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.13 1.48 -2.55 Diluted EPS 2.13 1.48 -2.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.13 1.48 -2.55 Diluted EPS 2.13 1.48 -2.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited