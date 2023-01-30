English
    Lykis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore, up 39.72% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lykis are:Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 73.52 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2022 up 181.31% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 up 333.1% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.
    Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021.Lykis shares closed at 46.55 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.05% returns over the last 6 months and 24.13% over the last 12 months.
    Lykis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.73115.5873.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.73115.5873.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods91.2796.6763.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.250.06-0.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.331.711.63
    Depreciation0.460.430.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.8612.8813.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.043.83-4.43
    Other Income1.190.431.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.234.25-3.16
    Interest2.071.381.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.162.87-4.87
    Exceptional Items-0.02---0.21
    P/L Before Tax4.132.87-5.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.132.87-5.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.132.87-5.08
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.48-2.55
    Diluted EPS2.131.48-2.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.48-2.55
    Diluted EPS2.131.48-2.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
