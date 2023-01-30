Lykis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore, up 39.72% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lykis are:Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 73.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2022 up 181.31% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 up 333.1% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.
Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021.
|Lykis shares closed at 46.55 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.05% returns over the last 6 months and 24.13% over the last 12 months.
|Lykis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.73
|115.58
|73.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|102.73
|115.58
|73.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|91.27
|96.67
|63.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.25
|0.06
|-0.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.33
|1.71
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.43
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.86
|12.88
|13.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.04
|3.83
|-4.43
|Other Income
|1.19
|0.43
|1.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.23
|4.25
|-3.16
|Interest
|2.07
|1.38
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.16
|2.87
|-4.87
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|-0.21
|P/L Before Tax
|4.13
|2.87
|-5.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.13
|2.87
|-5.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.13
|2.87
|-5.08
|Equity Share Capital
|19.38
|19.38
|19.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.13
|1.48
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.13
|1.48
|-2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.13
|1.48
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.13
|1.48
|-2.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited