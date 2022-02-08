Lykis Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.52 crore, up 659.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.52 crore in December 2021 up 659.37% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021 down 139.27% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021 down 91.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

Lykis shares closed at 39.05 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.54% returns over the last 6 months and 55.58% over the last 12 months.