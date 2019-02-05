Lykis Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore in December 2018 down 17.56% from Rs. 47.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2018 down 31.67% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2018 down 36.71% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2017.

Lykis EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2017.

Lykis shares closed at 26.15 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.92% returns over the last 6 months and -32.25% over the last 12 months.