Lykis Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.93 crore, up 28.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.93 crore in September 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 92.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2022 up 113.08% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2022 up 103.4% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2021.

Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

Lykis shares closed at 41.35 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.32% returns over the last 6 months and 31.90% over the last 12 months.