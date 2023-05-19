Lykis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.75 crore, up 53.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.75 crore in March 2023 up 53.4% from Rs. 93.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 up 444.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2023 up 1173.2% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

Lykis shares closed at 78.09 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.20% returns over the last 6 months and 177.41% over the last 12 months.