Lykis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore, up 146.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore in March 2022 up 146.9% from Rs. 37.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 52.74% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

Lykis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2021.

Lykis shares closed at 30.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -10.16% over the last 12 months.