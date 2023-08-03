English
    Lykis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore, up 6.2% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lykis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore in June 2023 up 6.2% from Rs. 86.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 up 33.45% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 up 111.33% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

    Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

    Lykis shares closed at 77.00 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.76% returns over the last 6 months and 171.60% over the last 12 months.

    Lykis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.60142.7586.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.60142.7586.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods95.54114.7178.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.697.35-4.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.061.831.67
    Depreciation0.340.430.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.377.938.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.9810.501.28
    Other Income0.971.420.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9511.921.61
    Interest2.762.300.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.199.620.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.199.620.89
    Tax--3.77--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.195.840.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.195.840.89
    Minority Interest--0.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.195.840.89
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.623.010.46
    Diluted EPS0.623.010.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.623.010.46
    Diluted EPS0.623.010.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

