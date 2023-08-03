Lykis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore, up 6.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore in June 2023 up 6.2% from Rs. 86.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 up 33.45% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 up 111.33% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

Lykis shares closed at 77.00 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.76% returns over the last 6 months and 171.60% over the last 12 months.