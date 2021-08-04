Lykis Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.27 crore, up 1107.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.27 crore in June 2021 up 1107.87% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021 up 139.99% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2021 up 507.69% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2020.

Lykis shares closed at 38.90 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)