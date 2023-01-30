 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lykis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.92 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lykis are:Net Sales at Rs 104.92 crore in December 2022 up 35.42% from Rs. 77.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 270.67% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 917.17% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021. Lykis shares closed at 46.55 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.05% returns over the last 6 months and 24.13% over the last 12 months.
Lykis
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations104.92117.9377.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations104.92117.9377.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods93.1398.8167.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.250.06-0.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.371.731.67
Depreciation0.460.430.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.9712.5813.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.244.32-4.50
Other Income2.390.643.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.634.96-1.28
Interest2.121.441.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.513.53-3.00
Exceptional Items-----0.21
P/L Before Tax5.513.53-3.21
Tax0.02----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.493.53-3.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.493.53-3.21
Minority Interest0.00----
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.483.52-3.21
Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.831.81-1.61
Diluted EPS2.831.81-1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.831.82-1.61
Diluted EPS2.831.81-1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lykis #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Jan 30, 2023 11:11 pm